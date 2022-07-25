© 2022
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 7/25/22: Hearth Health with Dr. Andi Nawab

Published July 25, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Cropped edit of anatomical drawing, showing heart and lungs.
Leonardo da Vinci
/
Wikimedia Commons
Anatomical drawing by Leonardo da Vinci, c. 1509

Today we welcome Dr. Andi Nawab, a cardiology internist at Cardiology Associates of Schenectady, part of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates.

Dr. Nawab specializes in heart disease prevention and women’s heart health. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Alan Chartock hosts.

Dr. Andalib Nawab is the director of Ellis Medicine’s Outpatient Congestive Heart Failure and Women’s Heart Disease programs. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and Geriatrics and is a fellow of the American Board of Geriatrics. In 2014, Dr. Nawab was the recipient of the American Heart Association’s Donald Led Duke Heart Hero Award.

Dr. Nawab is a graduate of the Aga Khan University in Pakistan. She completed her internal medicine training at Blodgett Medical Center, affiliated with the University of Michigan, where she served as chief resident.

