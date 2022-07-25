© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

New book from Berkley "Aurora: The Psychiatrist Who Treated the Movie Theater Killer Tells Her Story"

Published July 25, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
lynnefenton-aurora-Berkley.jpg
Provided
/
Berkely

Next, we take a look at violence and trauma from the psychiatrist who treated mass shooter James Holmes, perpetrator of the infamous movie theater massacre in Aurora, Colorado. On July 20th, 2012, the shooting occurred inside a movie theatre during a midnight screening of the film "The Dark Knight." Twelve people were killed and 70 others were injured, 58 of them from gunfire.

As an expert and speaker on mass shootings and gun violence, Dr. Lynn Fenton knew it was impossible to “spot a killer.” But when she met her new patient, troubled grad student James Holmes, the hair on her arms stood up. She feared he was going to kill. Yet she could find no way to thwart him.

Dr. Lynn Fenton is the author of "Aurora: The Psychiatrist Who Treated the Movie Theater Killer Tells Her Story." The book was co-authored by Kerrie Droban.

Tags

The Roundtable Aurorashootershootingmass shootingcoloradopsychiatrypsychiatrist
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    7/25/22 RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, Diplomat in residence at Bard College Frederic Hof, political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, and director, actor, educator and co-founder and Artistic Director of WAM Theatre Kristen van Ginhoven.
  • RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
    The Roundtable
    Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 85
    Each weekday morning, WAMC’s President and CEO and Political Observer, Alan Chartock, and Roundtable Host Joe Donahue are joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
  • Sona Movsesian's memoir is "The World's Worst Assistant"
    The Roundtable
    How Sona Movsesian went from Conan O'Brien's hard-working assistant to the "world's worst"
    Ian Pickus
    Sona Movsesian, from Conan O’Brien’s TV and podcast comedy empire, lays claim to being the world's worst assistant.
  • Hudson-Hall-6-scaled.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Hudson Hall and Harmony Project Hudson present semi-staged recital of new musical "River of Dreams"
    Joe Donahue
    Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York is presenting a free, semi-staged recital of “River of Dreams” – composer Frank Cuthbert’s musical adaptation of the award-winning book by Catskill-based author and illustrator, Hudson Talbott on tomorrow night at 7 p.m.The recital celebrates the end of a three-week music summer camp run by Harmony Project Hudson, a tuition-free music program aimed at helping young people in Hudson, New York reach their fullest potential as individuals and citizens through the powerful connections forged in the study of music.We are joined by Harmony Project Hudson's Artistic Director Zoë Auerbach and Operations, Media and Community Outreach Director Anneice Cousin.
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    7/22/22 RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Former EPA Regional Administrator, Visiting Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, Tetherless World Chair of Computing, Web and Cognitive Sciences and Founding Director of the Institute for Data, Artificial Intelligence and Computation at RPI Jim Hendler, and Siena College Professor of Economics Aaron Pacitti.
  • matt castelli.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Matt Castelli
    Alan Chartock
    Should the U.S. have more than nine Supreme Court justices?In today’s Congressional Corner, Democratic candidate Matt Castelli of New York’s 21st district wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.
  • sarah_laduke_light_pink.jpg
    Vox Pop
    Gardening 7/21/22
    The gardening gang is back at 2pm to take your question. 800-348-2551 is the number. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More