New book from Berkley "Aurora: The Psychiatrist Who Treated the Movie Theater Killer Tells Her Story"

Next, we take a look at violence and trauma from the psychiatrist who treated mass shooter James Holmes, perpetrator of the infamous movie theater massacre in Aurora, Colorado. On July 20th, 2012, the shooting occurred inside a movie theatre during a midnight screening of the film "The Dark Knight." Twelve people were killed and 70 others were injured, 58 of them from gunfire.

As an expert and speaker on mass shootings and gun violence, Dr. Lynn Fenton knew it was impossible to “spot a killer.” But when she met her new patient, troubled grad student James Holmes, the hair on her arms stood up. She feared he was going to kill. Yet she could find no way to thwart him.

Dr. Lynn Fenton is the author of "Aurora: The Psychiatrist Who Treated the Movie Theater Killer Tells Her Story." The book was co-authored by Kerrie Droban.