The Roundtable

"The Power of the Downstate" by Dr. Sara Mednick

Published July 11, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
Book cover for "The Power of the Downstate"
Provided
/
Hachette

If you’re like most people, the relentless daily grind of go-go-go, do-do-do, can run down your energy and deplete your resources. While most of us find our lives full of “Upstate” moments that rev up our stress engines, it doesn’t have to be this way.

Sleep researcher Dr. Sara Mednick, shows how we can access the most replenishing and repairing aspects of sleep through activities and moments that happen during our day by diving into our “Downstate.” Dr. Mednick shows that bringing ourselves back to the Downstate is critical for our health, well-being, and cognitive longevity.

Her new book is: "The Power of the Downstate."

human behavior psychology positive psychology energy stress
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
