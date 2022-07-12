Timothy Busfield in "Safe Home" at Shadowland Stages

Oscar winner Tom Hanks, who received a 2013 Tony nomination for his performance in Nora Ephron's "Lucky Guy," is taking his talents back to the stage. Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, New York will present the world premiere of "Safe Home," written by Hanks and James Glossman, based on stories from Hanks' book "Uncommon Type."

The play is about Bert Allenberry, a smart man, many say a genius. His inventions have changed the world. He has everything a man—a very rich man—is supposed to have, need or want—except for time.

The play stars Emmy Award-Winning actor Timothy Busfield whose credits include playing Elliot Weston on the TV drama "thirtysomething" and Danny Concannon on Aaron Sorkin’s "The West Wing." He has hundreds of credits acting, producing, and directing.