The Roundtable

Timothy Busfield in "Safe Home" at Shadowland Stages

Published July 12, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT
Timothy Busfield
Timothy Busfield

Oscar winner Tom Hanks, who received a 2013 Tony nomination for his performance in Nora Ephron's "Lucky Guy," is taking his talents back to the stage. Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, New York will present the world premiere of "Safe Home," written by Hanks and James Glossman, based on stories from Hanks' book "Uncommon Type."

The play is about Bert Allenberry, a smart man, many say a genius. His inventions have changed the world. He has everything a man—a very rich man—is supposed to have, need or want—except for time.

The play stars Emmy Award-Winning actor Timothy Busfield whose credits include playing Elliot Weston on the TV drama "thirtysomething" and Danny Concannon on Aaron Sorkin’s "The West Wing." He has hundreds of credits acting, producing, and directing.

Tags

The Roundtable theateractortelevisionsummer theater 2022Tom HanksshadowlandShadowland stages
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
