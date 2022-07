Medical Monday 7/11/22: Urologic Oncology with Dr. Svetlana Avulova

We welcome Dr. Svetlana Avulova to Medical Monday. Dr. Avulova is a urologic oncologist at Albany Med. Call at 2pm with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Svetlana Avulova cares for adults with genitourinary malignancies, including prostate, bladder, kidney, testicular and urethral cancers. She has a special interest in raising awareness about bladder cancer in women, who are more likely to be diagnosed at later stages.