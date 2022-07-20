16th Annual Hilltown 6 Pottery Tour

This morning we get a preview of the Hilltown 6 Pottery Tour - a sampling of the work of a group of nationally recognized potters based in the Hilltowns of Western Massachusetts. Each summer, they open their studios for a coordinated tour, inviting neighbors, friends, collectors, and the curious to see their workshops, kilns, showrooms, and new work.

This year’s tour is their 16th annual and runs July 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. We welcome two of the potters - Christy Knox of Natural Elements Pottery and Maya Machin of Maya Machin Pottery.