16th Annual Hilltown 6 Pottery Tour

Published July 20, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
Pottery by Christy Knox (left) and Maya Machin (right)

This morning we get a preview of the Hilltown 6 Pottery Tour - a sampling of the work of a group of nationally recognized potters based in the Hilltowns of Western Massachusetts. Each summer, they open their studios for a coordinated tour, inviting neighbors, friends, collectors, and the curious to see their workshops, kilns, showrooms, and new work.

This year’s tour is their 16th annual and runs July 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. We welcome two of the potters - Christy Knox of Natural Elements Pottery and Maya Machin of Maya Machin Pottery.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
