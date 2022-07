Sharon Weinberg and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York join us with this week's Book Picks.

List:

"The Immortal King Rao" by Vauhini Vara

"To Paradise" by Hanna Yanagihara

"Sea of Tranquility" by Emily St. Mandel

"The Candy House" by Jennifer Egan

"All Down Darkness Wide" by Sean Hewitt

"A Short History of Tractors in Ukrainian" by Marina Lewycka

"X" by Davey Davis

"Secrets of Happiness" by Joan Silber

"Lapvona" by Ottessa Moshfegh