The 91st Anniversary Woodstock Library Fair on July 23 is a home-town small-town party in celebration of Woodstock, and in homage to George Bellows’s iconic painting, “The Picnic.”

The fair takes place Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the library lawn, featuring music and dancing, a book sale, rummage sale, food trucks with delicious and varied treats for the family, the raffle, childrens' area with bouncy house, children’s parade and maypole, and much more.

We welcome The Friends of the Woodstock Library President, Michael Hunt.