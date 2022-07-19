© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

91st Anniversary Woodstock Library Fair

Published July 19, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT
91stLibraryFair-1-768x1152.jpg
Provided
/
Woodstock Public Library District

The 91st Anniversary Woodstock Library Fair on July 23 is a home-town small-town party in celebration of Woodstock, and in homage to George Bellows’s iconic painting, “The Picnic.”

The fair takes place Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the library lawn, featuring music and dancing, a book sale, rummage sale, food trucks with delicious and varied treats for the family, the raffle, childrens' area with bouncy house, children’s parade and maypole, and much more.

We welcome The Friends of the Woodstock Library President, Michael Hunt.

Tags

The Roundtable librarylibrarieswoodstock librarymichael hunt
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    7/19/22 RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, UAlbany Professor of Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, corporate attorney with Phillips Lytle LLP Rich Honen, and former Associate Editor of The Times Union Mike Spain.
  • Chita Rivera
    Arts & Culture
    Chita: The Rhythm of My Life at The Colonial Theatre 7/31
    Sarah LaDuke
    Incomparable two-time Tony Award Chita Rivera winner will recreate signature moments from her legendary career at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on July 31. In addition to a tribute to her dear friends John Kander and Fred Ebb, the timeless music of Leonard Bernstein, Charles Strouse and Lee Adams, Jerry Herman and Stephen Sondheim will also be featured, accompanied by her long-time trio.
  • 1537970_361385060669828_1417975624_o.png
    The Roundtable
    Falling into Place - Hope Full Life Center
    Joe Donahue
    Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.
  • bookpicks071122.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Green Toad Bookstore
    Sarah LaDuke
    This week's Book Picks come from Jim Havener at the Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, New York.
  • markleibovich-thankyouforyourservitude.jpg
    The Roundtable
    "Thank You for Your Servitude" by Mark Leibovich
    Joe Donahue
    Mark Leibovich’s new book "Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission" is a timely look at how Trump’s bullying and singular command of his political base created a dangerous cult of submission in the Republican party that allowed “stop the steal,” the Jan. 6 insurrection, and so much more to occur.
Load More