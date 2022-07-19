© 2022
Klinkhart Hall circa 1885
The Roundtable
The Roundtable

Sharon Springs' Klinkhart Hall Arts Center progress update

Published July 19, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
Klinkhart Hall circa 1885
Provided
/
Klinkhart Hall
Klinkhart Hall circa 1885

The arts are already in Sharon Springs, New York and the surrounding communities; the need and the interest are already present. The value to individuals, businesses, and tourism seems already established.

Klinkhart Hall Arts Center has been working with the community to deliver high-quality, diverse arts programming that will attract a year-round audience from across our region. Now, they are working on making a home.

To tell us more about the Klinkhart Hall Arts Center, we welcome Sharon Springs Mayor and President of The Klinkhart Hall Arts Center board of directors Douglas Plummer, Deputy Mayor and Vice President Denise Kelly, and architect Mark Thaler.

Tags

The Roundtable Klinkhart Hall Arts Centersharon springs
Joe Donahue
Joe Donahue
