Tanglewood 2022 - Composer Helen Grime and trumpet player Håkan Hardenberger

Virtuoso Swedish trumpeter and frequent Boston Symphony Orchestra collaborator Håkan Hardenberger is the beneficiary of a new BSO commissioned concerto from the British composer Helen Grime, a former Tanglewood Music Center Fellow with a dynamic, sparkling compositional style. Andris Nelsons will conduct the piece "night-sky-blue" on Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. along with Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Vocalise” for orchestra, which closes with the composer’s substantial Symphony No. 3, a late work characterized by scintillating orchestration. The Grime concerto, which is inspired by images of nocturnal gardens, has been commissioned by the Koussevitzky Foundation, Library of Congress, the London Symphony Orchestra and the Boston Symphony Orchestra.