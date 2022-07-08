© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Tanglewood 2022 - Composer Helen Grime and trumpet player Håkan Hardenberger

Published July 8, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
tanglewood_-_photo_courtesy_of_bso_press_office.jpg
Provided by The BSO Press Office
/

Virtuoso Swedish trumpeter and frequent Boston Symphony Orchestra collaborator Håkan Hardenberger is the beneficiary of a new BSO commissioned concerto from the British composer Helen Grime, a former Tanglewood Music Center Fellow with a dynamic, sparkling compositional style. Andris Nelsons will conduct the piece "night-sky-blue" on Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. along with Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Vocalise” for orchestra, which closes with the composer’s substantial Symphony No. 3, a late work characterized by scintillating orchestration. The Grime concerto, which is inspired by images of nocturnal gardens, has been commissioned by the Koussevitzky Foundation, Library of Congress, the London Symphony Orchestra and the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Tags

The Roundtable remote broadcasttanglewoodtanglewood music centercomposertrumpetsoloistboston symphony orchestra
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
See stories by Alan Chartock