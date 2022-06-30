© 2022
The Roundtable

"And You May Find Yourself: Confessions of a Late-Blooming Gen-X Weirdo" by Sari Botton

Published June 30, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
"And You May Find Yourself…: Confessions of a Late-Blooming Gen-X Weirdo" by Sari Botton is about “finding” yourself later in life — after first getting lost in all the wrong places. As Botton discovers, the wrong places famously include her own self-suppression and misguided efforts to please others (mostly men).

In a series of candid, reflective, sometimes humorous essays, Botton describes coming to feminism and self-actualization as an older person, second (and third and fourth) chances—and how maybe it’s never too late to find your way…assuming you’re lucky enough to live long.

While mainly presented in a chronological arc, the stories in this episodic memoir lend themselves to being read in order, or individually, as stand-alone pieces.

Botton also runs a Substack newsletter that considers, from multiple angles, what it means to get older: Oldster Magazine.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
