"And You May Find Yourself…: Confessions of a Late-Blooming Gen-X Weirdo" by Sari Botton is about “finding” yourself later in life — after first getting lost in all the wrong places. As Botton discovers, the wrong places famously include her own self-suppression and misguided efforts to please others (mostly men).

In a series of candid, reflective, sometimes humorous essays, Botton describes coming to feminism and self-actualization as an older person, second (and third and fourth) chances—and how maybe it’s never too late to find your way…assuming you’re lucky enough to live long.

While mainly presented in a chronological arc, the stories in this episodic memoir lend themselves to being read in order, or individually, as stand-alone pieces.

Botton also runs a Substack newsletter that considers, from multiple angles, what it means to get older: Oldster Magazine.