Yidstock 2022

Yidstock: The Festival of New Yiddish Music is back in person this summer, bringing the best in klezmer and new Yiddish music to the stage at the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Yidstock features concerts, discussions, and readings and takes place at the Yiddish Book Center from July 7–10, 2022. Yidstock Artistic Director Seth Rogovoy, author of "The Essential Klezmer: A Music Lover's Guide to Jewish Roots and Soul Music" is here to tell us more along with Lisa Newman – Yiddish Book Center’s Director of Publishing and Public Programs.