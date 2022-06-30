© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Yidstock 2022

Published June 30, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT
Yidstock-2022 Logo with dates.jpg
Provided
/
yiddishbookcenter.org

Yidstock: The Festival of New Yiddish Music is back in person this summer, bringing the best in klezmer and new Yiddish music to the stage at the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Yidstock features concerts, discussions, and readings and takes place at the Yiddish Book Center from July 7–10, 2022. Yidstock Artistic Director Seth Rogovoy, author of "The Essential Klezmer: A Music Lover's Guide to Jewish Roots and Soul Music" is here to tell us more along with Lisa Newman – Yiddish Book Center’s Director of Publishing and Public Programs.

Tags

The Roundtable Yidstockyiddish book centerklezmerSeth Rogovoylisa newman
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    6/30/22 RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Cohoes City Director of Operations Theresa Bourgeois, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Former EPA Regional Administrator, Visiting Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck.
  • WAM-2022MisCast_1200x1200.jpeg
    The Roundtable
    WAM Theatre presents MisCast Cabaret 2022 on July 7
    Joe Donahue
    WAM Theatre is in the house to tell us about their MisCast Cabaret - a special one-night-only benefit performance hosted by Tony Award and Drama Desk Nominee Jayne Atkinson on Thursday, July 7th at 7:30 PM at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, MA.In the MisCast Cabaret, WAM artists, accompanied by live musicians, will perform favorite Broadway songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. It is a fun way to question traditional casting while singing along! Hear your favorite songs from Hamilton, South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof, and more performed in ways you haven’t heard before.The benefit performance supports WAM Theatre’s Education and Community Engagement programs— empowering and uplifting women and girls in Berkshire County and beyond. To tell us more, we welcome: Kristen van Ginhoven and Jayne Atkinson.
  • Wyeth Gallery FAM00464.jpg
    The Roundtable
    "Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies" at Fenimore Art Museum through 9/5
    Joe Donahue
    Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown, New York is presenting a new exhibition, “Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies,” on view through September 5.
Load More