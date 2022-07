"And You May Find Yourself…: Confessions of a Late-Blooming Gen-X Weirdo" by Sari Botton is about “finding” yourself later in life — after first getting lost in all the wrong places. As Botton discovers, the wrong places famously include her own self-suppression and misguided efforts to please others (mostly men).In a series of candid, reflective, sometimes humorous essays, Botton describes coming to feminism and self-actualization as an older person, second (and third and fourth) chances—and how maybe it’s never too late to find your way…assuming you’re lucky enough to live long.

