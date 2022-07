This week's Book Picks come from Reilly Hadden of Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, New York and Manchester Center, Vermont.

List:

Horse by Geraldine Brooks

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel

Trailed by Kathryn Miles

Breathless by Amy McCullough

Vigil Harbor by Julia Glass

The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell

Ridgeline by Michael Punk

Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka

Lucy By the Sea by Elizabeth Strout (pub date September 2022)