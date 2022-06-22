Jennifer Hixson discusses the The Moth's guide to memorable storytelling
Over the past twenty-five years, the directors of The Moth have worked with people from all walks of life to develop true personal stories that have moved and delighted live audiences and listeners of The Moth’s Peabody Award–winning radio hour and podcast. A leader in the modern storytelling movement, The Moth inspires thousands of people around the globe to share their stories each year. Now, with "How to Tell a Story," The Moth helps readers learn how to uncover and craft their own unique stories.