The Roundtable

Jennifer Hixson discusses the The Moth's guide to memorable storytelling

Published June 22, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
Over the past twenty-five years, the directors of The Moth have worked with people from all walks of life to develop true personal stories that have moved and delighted live audiences and listeners of The Moth’s Peabody Award–winning radio hour and podcast. A leader in the modern storytelling movement, The Moth inspires thousands of people around the globe to share their stories each year. Now, with "How to Tell a Story," The Moth helps readers learn how to uncover and craft their own unique stories.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
