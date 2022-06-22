Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis to play 2022 Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival
The Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival returns to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center with two full days of programming on two stages – this Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26, the festival is celebrating its 45th year at SPAC.
Wynton Marsalis - managing and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center and a world-renowned trumpeter and composer will be headlining Sunday’s show with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Wynton Marsalis joins us.