The Roundtable

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis to play 2022 Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival

Published June 22, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra
Provided
/
jazz.org
Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

The Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival returns to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center with two full days of programming on two stages – this Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26, the festival is celebrating its 45th year at SPAC.

Wynton Marsalis - managing and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center and a world-renowned trumpeter and composer will be headlining Sunday’s show with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Wynton Marsalis joins us.

Joe Donahue
