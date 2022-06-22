© 2022
The Roundtable

Bridgerton and giant baby goats with Beekman 1802

Published June 22, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
"Awe Goats" - 1 of 3 goats by John Cerney at the Beekman 1802 Farm in Sharon Springs, NY

Body Care and Skin Care business - Beekman 1802 - was born when Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Dr. Brent Ridge moved to the historic Beekman 1802 farm in rural Sharon Springs, NY. There they found a tightknit community and 100 goats looking for a home. Next thing you know, they were making goat milk soap at the kitchen table. It has grown substantially.

Last time they joined us, we were talking about their collaboration with the hit TV program, Schitt’s Creek. Now, they have a whole line of products based on the Netflix program, Bridgerton. They’ve also recently worked with Klinkhart Arts, to bring esteemed American muralist/sculptor John Cerney to their farm with an installation titled “Awe Goats.”

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Load More