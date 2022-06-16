© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Jeffrey L. Page directs and choreographs "Ain't Misbehavin'" at Barrington Stage Company

Published June 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
Key artwork for "Ain't Misbehavin'" at Barrington Stage 2022
Provided
/
Barrington Stage Company

Barrington Stage Company presents “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show” on the Boyd-Quinson mainstage in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. “Ain’t Misbehavin”’ is a musical revue tribute to the black musicians of the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s and '30s. Conceived by Richard Maltby Jr. and Murray Horwitz, the Tony Award winning musical is choreographed and directed this season at Barrington Stage by Emmy Award-nominee Jeffrey L. Page.

Tags

The Roundtable theatermusical theaterbarrington stage companyHarlem Renaissancedirectorchoreographersummer theater 2022
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • "Andy Warhol in Iran" at Barrington Stage
    The Roundtable
    Barrington Stage Company presents "Andy Warhol in Iran"
    Joe Donahue
    The Barrington Stage Company presents the World Premiere production of “Andy Warhol in Iran,” written by Brent Askari and directed by Skip Greer. The show is running through the June 25th on BSC’s St. Germain Stage in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.In 1976 Andy Warhol, the portrait painter of the rich and famous, travels to Tehran to take Polaroids of the Shah’s wife. While there, Warhol encounters a young revolutionary who throws his plans into turmoil and makes him realize there is a world beyond himself.Actor Henry Stram plays Andy Warhol. Henry has been seen on Broadway in "Network," "The Elephant Man," "Junk," "Inherit the Wind," "The Crucible," and "Titanic."
  • caasportraits0929_0028.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Imani Perry to speak at Juneteenth event at The Bardavon
    Joe Donahue
    The Poughkeepsie Public Library District and The Bardavon are presenting a Juneteenth event at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York on Sunday, June 19 with Imani Perry – a Princeton scholar of race, law and African-American culture who will speak about her new book, "South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation."Imani Perry joins us with a preview.
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    6/15/22 RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist Rosemary Armao, Albany Law School professor and Director of the Immigration Law Clinic Sarah Rogerson, and investment banker on Wall Street Mark Wittman.
  • Liam_Madden_(VT)_Headview.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Liam Madden
    Alan Chartock
    Can an independent candidate win the race for Vermont’s sole House seat? In today’s Congressional Corner, Liam Madden continues his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.
Load More