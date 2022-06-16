Jeffrey L. Page directs and choreographs "Ain't Misbehavin'" at Barrington Stage Company
Barrington Stage Company presents “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show” on the Boyd-Quinson mainstage in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. “Ain’t Misbehavin”’ is a musical revue tribute to the black musicians of the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s and '30s. Conceived by Richard Maltby Jr. and Murray Horwitz, the Tony Award winning musical is choreographed and directed this season at Barrington Stage by Emmy Award-nominee Jeffrey L. Page.