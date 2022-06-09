ESYO closes season with concert at Tanglewood

This Sunday, June 12, at 3pm - The Empire State Youth Orchestra will perform a very special concert at Ozawa Hall at Tanglewood in Lenox, MA.

ESYO’s new Music Director and Conductor Etienne Abelin and the Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Egmont Overture alongside Arturo Márquez's Danzón No. 2. Fabrizio Cassol's Concerto Grosso for DJ/Electronics, Cello, Saxophone, and Orchestra is the centerpiece of the concert.