ESYO closes season with concert at Tanglewood

This Sunday, June 12, at 3pm - The Empire State Youth Orchestra will perform a very special concert at Ozawa Hall at Tanglewood in Lenox, MA.
ESYO’s new Music Director and Conductor Etienne Abelin and the Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Egmont Overture alongside Arturo Márquez's Danzón No. 2. Fabrizio Cassol's Concerto Grosso for DJ/Electronics, Cello, Saxophone, and Orchestra is the centerpiece of the concert.
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
New York Stage and Film, considered “one of the preeminent incubators for theater in the country,” returns July 9-August 7 for five weeks of in-person programming in Poughkeepsie for their 2022 Summer Season. To tell us more, we welcome Artistic Director Chris Burney.
Jacob’s Pillow gets underway soon for this summer’s Dance Festival, including 10 weeks of performances, talks, community events, exhibitions, and more. This year marks the 90th Anniversary Season of the Dance Festival, which will celebrate the reopening of the renovated Ted Shawn Theatre and a return to indoor performances at Jacob’s Pillow. There will be works that connect nine decades of Pillow history to genres that have never been a part of the Festival before. Jacob’s Pillow Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge joins us.
Sol LeWitt, who lived from 1928 to 2007, was a pioneer of conceptual art and is considered one of the most influential artists of the second half of the twentieth century. His artistic practice included wall drawings, structures, photography, printmaking, artist’s books, drawings, gouaches, and folded and ripped paper works. The exhibition, “Strict Beauty: Sol LeWitt Prints” is the most comprehensive presentation of the artist’s printmaking to date and it is on view at the Williams College Museum of Art in Williamstown, MA through June 12.Curated by David S. Areford, professor of art history at the University of Massachusetts Boston, the exhibition is accompanied by an in-depth catalog co-published by the New Britain Museum of American Art, Williams College Museum of Art, and Yale University Press.