The Roundtable

Jacobs Pillow Dance Festival Season Preview

Published June 1, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
Ballet Nepantla at Jacobs Pillow July 13

Jacob’s Pillow gets underway soon for this summer’s Dance Festival, including 10 weeks of performances, talks, community events, exhibitions, and more. This year marks the 90th Anniversary Season of the Dance Festival, which will celebrate the reopening of the renovated Ted Shawn Theatre and a return to indoor performances at Jacob’s Pillow. There will be works that connect nine decades of Pillow history to genres that have never been a part of the Festival before. Jacob’s Pillow Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge joins us.

Tags

The Roundtable dancejacob's pillowpamela tatge
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
    The Roundtable
    6/1/22/ RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist Rosemary Armao, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and investment banker on Wall Street Mark Wittman.
    The Roundtable
    BIFF/16 - The Berkshire International Film Festival 6/2-6/5
    Joe Donahue
    The 16th Annual Berkshire International Film Festival gets underway June 2–5 in Great Barrington and Lenox and features another blockbuster weekend line-up of films, events, and incredibly special guests. Marked with strong international programming and an ongoing commitment to presenting the best in documentary film, the festival brings together films, filmmakers, industry professionals and fans for a four-day celebration.Highlights include the 2022 BIFF Honoree is Multi Award-Winning, Legendary Actor Alfre Woodard, the showing of Documentary Film "Art & Krimes" by Krimes about Acclaimed Artist and Activist, Jesse Krimes; the Northeast Premiere of Award-Winning Film "Pretty Problems," Tea Talks Featuring artists Don Gummer and Stephen Hannock; and an Intimate and Wide-Ranging Conversation with Female Directors, Writers and Producers. To find out more we welcome Kelley Vickery, BIFF's Founder and Artistic Director and Artist Stephen Hannock.
    The Roundtable
    "Strict Beauty: Sol LeWitt Prints" at Williams College Museum of Art through 6/12
    Sarah LaDuke
    Sol LeWitt, who lived from 1928 to 2007, was a pioneer of conceptual art and is considered one of the most influential artists of the second half of the twentieth century. His artistic practice included wall drawings, structures, photography, printmaking, artist’s books, drawings, gouaches, and folded and ripped paper works. The exhibition, “Strict Beauty: Sol LeWitt Prints” is the most comprehensive presentation of the artist’s printmaking to date and it is on view at the Williams College Museum of Art in Williamstown, MA through June 12.Curated by David S. Areford, professor of art history at the University of Massachusetts Boston, the exhibition is accompanied by an in-depth catalog co-published by the New Britain Museum of American Art, Williams College Museum of Art, and Yale University Press.
