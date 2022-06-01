Jacobs Pillow Dance Festival Season Preview
Jacob’s Pillow gets underway soon for this summer’s Dance Festival, including 10 weeks of performances, talks, community events, exhibitions, and more. This year marks the 90th Anniversary Season of the Dance Festival, which will celebrate the reopening of the renovated Ted Shawn Theatre and a return to indoor performances at Jacob’s Pillow. There will be works that connect nine decades of Pillow history to genres that have never been a part of the Festival before. Jacob’s Pillow Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge joins us.