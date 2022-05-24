© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

"Strict Beauty: Sol LeWitt Prints" at Williams College Museum of Art through 6/12

Published May 24, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
Sol LeWitt, From Distorted Cubes, 2001. Color linocut, set of five. New Britain Museum of American Art, New Britain, Connecticut, 2007.136.398.1-5SL © Estate of Sol LeWitt 2022
Provided
/
artmuseum.williams.edu
Sol LeWitt, From Distorted Cubes, 2001. Color linocut, set of five. New Britain Museum of American Art, New Britain, Connecticut, 2007.136.398.1-5SL

Sol LeWitt, who lived from 1928 to 2007, was a pioneer of conceptual art and is considered one of the most influential artists of the second half of the twentieth century. His artistic practice included wall drawings, structures, photography, printmaking, artist’s books, drawings, gouaches, and folded and ripped paper works. The exhibition, “Strict Beauty: Sol LeWitt Prints” is the most comprehensive presentation of the artist’s printmaking to date and it is on view at the Williams College Museum of Art in Williamstown, MA through June 12.

Curated by David S. Areford, professor of art history at the University of Massachusetts Boston, the exhibition is accompanied by an in-depth catalog co-published by the New Britain Museum of American Art, Williams College Museum of Art, and Yale University Press.

Tags

The Roundtable audio tourmuseumWilliams College Museum of Artcuratordavid s. arefordSol LeWittcontemporary art
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • rebeccasoffer-themodernlosshandbook-runningpress.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Navigating the trauma of grief with "The Modern Loss Handbook"
    Sarah LaDuke
    Rebecca Soffer co-founded Modern Loss after suddenly losing both of her parents over the course of a few years in her early thirties and being forced to navigate a society where she felt lost and helpless and no one she encountered seemed to know what to do or say to help.Since co-founding Modern Loss, she’s been trying to serve up a national and global conversation that will help others who are experiencing the trauma of grief. Her latest project is “The Modern Loss Handbook: An Interactive Guide to Moving Through Grief and Building Your Resilience”(Running Press). The book features accumulated and professional insight and advice, prompts to help develop coping strategies and hold on to memories, therapeutic-based exercises - and more.
  • madeleinepeyroux-carelessloveforevertour.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Madeleine Peyroux: Careless Love Forever tour at The Mahaiwe 5/27
    Sarah LaDuke
    Madeleine Peyroux is an American jazz singer and songwriter who began her career as a teenager on the streets of Paris. She found mainstream success in 2004 when her album Careless Love hit and she’s celebrating that album and the songs collected on it in her pandemic-delayed “Careless Love Forever” tour.Peyroux is the type of timeless and expressive singer who transports listeners with the emotionality of her performance. The Careless Love Forever tour will bring Madeleine Peyroux to The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on Friday, May 27 at 8 p.m.
  • sixwalks-benshattuck.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Ben Shattuck's "Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau"
    Sarah LaDuke
    “Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau” is a memoir and travelog by Ben Shattuck, published by Tin House.Living through a dark period of early adulthood, Ben Shattuck, in quiet desperation, began to trace 19th century writer and naturalist Henry David Thoreau’s hikes around the northeast. Many miles and several years later, Shattuck has written a meditative journey toward personhood - expressed by placing Thoreau’s writing alongside Shattuck’s writing and illustration.
  • Sonia Manzano
    The Roundtable
    Sonia Manzano at UAlbany 4/30 for The Creative Life conversation and Selected Shorts
    Sarah LaDuke
    Sonia Manzano, the actor and author who played Maria for nearly five decades on "Sesame Street" will be the guest in this spring’s edition of The Creative Life: A Conversation Series at UAlbany, appearing at the Performing Arts Center at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. She will be in conversation with WAMC's Joe Donahue. That evening, also at UAlbany, Manzano will perform as part of a Selected Shorts live event which will feature Manzano along with Patricia Kalember, and Bhavesh Patel.
  • melissafebos-bodywork-catapult.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Praise of navel gazing and more in Melissa Febos' "Body Work: The Radical Power of Personal Narrative"
    Sarah LaDuke
    Melissa Febos is the author of four books, including the nationally bestselling essay collection, “Girlhood,” which is a LAMBDA Literary Award finalist and won the National Book Critics Circle Award in criticism. GIRLHOOD was named a notable book of 2021 by NPR, Time, The Washington Post, and others. Her latest publication is her craft book, “Body Work: The Radical Power of Perosnal Narrative.” “Body Work is a national bestseller and an Indie Next Pick. Drawing on her own path from aspiring writer to acclaimed author and writing professor - via addiction and recovery, sex work and academia - Febos has created a captivating guide to the writing about life.
Load More