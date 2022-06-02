© 2022
The Roundtable

New York Stage and Film 2022 Summer Season

Published June 2, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
https://www.newyorkstageandfilm.org/

New York Stage and Film, considered “one of the preeminent incubators for theater in the country,” returns July 9-August 7 for five weeks of in-person programming in Poughkeepsie for their 2022 Summer Season. For 38 years, NYSAF has operated as a vital incubator for artists and their work, a catalyst for stories that continue across the country and around the world.

In partnership with Vassar College’s Powerhouse Theater and Marist College, NYSAF serves the needs of theater and film artists today, bringing them safely together in community to generate new stories and reconnect with one another and audiences.

They will be expanding their relationships and scope of work this summer. To tell us more, we welcome Artistic Director of New York Stage and Film, Chris Burney.

Tags

The Roundtable new york stage and filmsummer theater 2022powerhouse theatrevassarMarist
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    6/2/22 RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.
  • PC-Marty-Infante-2270x1277-1-1440x810.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival Season Preview
    Joe Donahue
    Jacob’s Pillow gets underway soon for this summer’s Dance Festival, including 10 weeks of performances, talks, community events, exhibitions, and more. This year marks the 90th Anniversary Season of the Dance Festival, which will celebrate the reopening of the renovated Ted Shawn Theatre and a return to indoor performances at Jacob’s Pillow. There will be works that connect nine decades of Pillow history to genres that have never been a part of the Festival before. Jacob’s Pillow Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge joins us.
  • Still from Art & Krimes by Krimes
    The Roundtable
    Berkshire International Film Festival presents opening night film "Art & Krimes by Krimes"
    Joe Donahue
    While locked-up for six years in federal prison, artist Jesse Krimes secretly creates monumental works of art—including an astonishing 40-foot mural made with prison bed sheets, hair gel, and newspaper. He smuggles out each panel piece-by-piece with the help of fellow artists, only seeing the mural in totality upon coming home. The documentary "Art & Krimes by Krimes" will be the opening night film at this year's Berkshire International Film Festival on June 2, 2022 at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, NY. We are joined by director Alysa Nahmias and artist Jesse Krimes.
  • Sol LeWitt, From Distorted Cubes, 2001. Color linocut, set of five. New Britain Museum of American Art, New Britain, Connecticut, 2007.136.398.1-5SL © Estate of Sol LeWitt 2022
    The Roundtable
    "Strict Beauty: Sol LeWitt Prints" at Williams College Museum of Art through 6/12
    Sarah LaDuke
    Sol LeWitt, who lived from 1928 to 2007, was a pioneer of conceptual art and is considered one of the most influential artists of the second half of the twentieth century. His artistic practice included wall drawings, structures, photography, printmaking, artist’s books, drawings, gouaches, and folded and ripped paper works. The exhibition, “Strict Beauty: Sol LeWitt Prints” is the most comprehensive presentation of the artist’s printmaking to date and it is on view at the Williams College Museum of Art in Williamstown, MA through June 12.Curated by David S. Areford, professor of art history at the University of Massachusetts Boston, the exhibition is accompanied by an in-depth catalog co-published by the New Britain Museum of American Art, Williams College Museum of Art, and Yale University Press.
