New York Stage and Film 2022 Summer Season

New York Stage and Film, considered “one of the preeminent incubators for theater in the country,” returns July 9-August 7 for five weeks of in-person programming in Poughkeepsie for their 2022 Summer Season. For 38 years, NYSAF has operated as a vital incubator for artists and their work, a catalyst for stories that continue across the country and around the world.

In partnership with Vassar College’s Powerhouse Theater and Marist College, NYSAF serves the needs of theater and film artists today, bringing them safely together in community to generate new stories and reconnect with one another and audiences.

They will be expanding their relationships and scope of work this summer. To tell us more, we welcome Artistic Director of New York Stage and Film, Chris Burney.