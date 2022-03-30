Through his print-based collages and sculptures, Yashua Klos explores the intersections among the human form, natural elements, the built environment, and social hierarchies. His practice employs a process of collaging woodblock prints to engage ideas about Blackness and maleness as identities that are both fragmented and constructed.His recent work takes on personal histories of race, identity, and familial ties. For the exhibition Yashua Klos: OUR LABOUR, curated by Johnson-Pote Director at The Wellin, Tracy Adler, the artist is creating an entirely new body of site-responsive collages and sculptures, and collaborating with Hamilton College students on a large-scale, collage-based wall installation at the Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College in Clinton, NY through June 12.

