© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

"Radical Fiber: Threads Connecting Art and Science" at The Tang

Published March 29, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
Installation view, "Radical Fiber: Threads Connecting Art and Science" - Tang Teaching Museum, 2022
Provided
/
tang.skidmore.edu
Installation view, "Radical Fiber: Threads Connecting Art and Science" - Tang Teaching Museum, 2022

We learn this morning about "Radical Fiber: Threads Connecting Art and Science," a new exhibition at the Tang Teaching Museum at Skidmore College which explores the influence fiber arts have had on areas of sciences as diverse as digital technology, mathematics, medicine, and neuroscience. The exhibit runs through June 12.

To tell us more, we welcome Tang Associate Curator Rebecca McNamara, who is the curator of the exhibition Radical Fiber and Sara Lagalwar, a Skidmore professor of Neuroscience who is one of the faculty consultants on the exhibition and who has been bringing her neuroscience students to the exhibition.

(The beginning of the audio is clipped - this is how it aired.)

Tags

The Roundtable fiber artsartmuseumthe tang teaching museumthe tangSkidmore College
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Mark Morris Dance Group
    The Roundtable
    Mark Morris Dance Group at The Egg 3/11
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    Mark Morris has been hailed as the most successful and influential choreographers alive, and indisputably the most musical -- and his company has been called the preeminent modern dance organization of our time. The Mark Morris Dance Group will be at The Egg in Albany on Friday, March 11th accompanied by the MMDG Music Ensemble they will perform ”Words” and “Jenn & Spencer” – the program will also include “Gloria.” In 2015, Morris was inducted into the Whitney Hall of Fame at the National Museum of Dance in Saratoga Springs, New York.
  • Comedian Marc Maron
    The Roundtable
    "This May Be The Last Time" to see Marc Maron in Troy, Burlington
    Ian Pickus
    ,
    Throughout the pandemic, Marc Maron mused about whether he would ever return to stand-up. That ambivalence, despite his decades on the stage, is reflected in the name of his current tour: “This May Be the Last Time.”
  • Cover artwork for Hrishikesh Hirway's EP "Rooms I Used to Call My Own"
    The Roundtable
    Song Exploder host/creator Hrishikesh Hirway's new EP "Rooms I Used to Call My Own" available 3/30 - concert in Saugerties 3/20
    Sarah LaDuke
    ,
    Hrishikesh Hirway is an acclaimed musician and host/creator of the Song Exploder podcast and Netflix series. His first EP under his own name, “Rooms I Used to Call My Own,” is due March 30.The album features collaborations with a long list of acclaimed artists, songwriters and producers including Yo-Yo Ma, Jay Som, Baths, Jenny Owen Youngs, Jimmy Tamborello, Jonathan Snipes, John Mark Nelson and Grammy-winners John Congleton and Kimbra.Hirway is marking the release of the EP with a co-headlining tour with Jenny Owen Youngs that started in Austin at South by Southwest this on Tuesday (when we recorded this interview) and will bring them to Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, New York on Sunday, March 20.
Load More