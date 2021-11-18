Jazzy day sweeping the clouds away: Joe Fiedler brings Open Sesame to The Linda

Joe Fiedler is a music director for "Sesame Street" for the past twelve seasons and an internationally recognized jazz trombonist. He merges his two worlds by presenting his unique and slightly edgy arrangements of classic "Sesame Street" songs. Their new release is "Fuzzy and Blue" and the band showcases a working quartet of seasoned New York improvisers.

On November 21st at 3p.m. at The Linda, Fielder will perform with the band and also present an inside multi-media look with Q&A of just how the musical direction for the beloved children’s educational program comes together.

Open Sesame’s debut recording was released in February 2019 and is amazing. Fielder is a composer, musical director, and trombonist who has worked on Sesame Street since season 41. He serves as the show's musical director/arranger, copyist, composes music cues, and plays trombone. Fiedler composed themes for recurring segments "Super Grover 2.0," "Cookie's Crumby Pictures," and served as music director for "Elmo the Musical."