Creative License presents regional premiere of "Significant Other" by Joshua Harmon at Cohoes Musical Hall

The Creative License Theater Collective has made their debut for their new residency at the historic Cohoes Music Hall with the regional premiere of the hit Broadway romantic-comedy "Significant Other" by Joshua Harmon. The show runs through Sunday November 21. Creative License founders Aaron Holbritter and Casey Polomaine serve as co-directors for the production.

The contemporary romantic comedy revolves around Jordan Berman as his three best friends all take the plunge from single-hood to marital bliss. As he navigates bachelorette parties, bridal showers and destination weddings, he begins to question whether finding his own Mr. Right and settling down is even possible for him, but where does that leave him as his friends move on? The play opened in New York in 2015 and transferred to Broadway for a successful run in 2017.

We welcome Aaron Holbritter, Casey Polomaine, and actor Ian LaChance to tell us more.