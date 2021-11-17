© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Creative License presents regional premiere of "Significant Other" by Joshua Harmon at Cohoes Musical Hall

Published November 17, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST
Significant Other poster
Provided
/
Provided

The Creative License Theater Collective has made their debut for their new residency at the historic Cohoes Music Hall with the regional premiere of the hit Broadway romantic-comedy "Significant Other" by Joshua Harmon. The show runs through Sunday November 21. Creative License founders Aaron Holbritter and Casey Polomaine serve as co-directors for the production.

The contemporary romantic comedy revolves around Jordan Berman as his three best friends all take the plunge from single-hood to marital bliss. As he navigates bachelorette parties, bridal showers and destination weddings, he begins to question whether finding his own Mr. Right and settling down is even possible for him, but where does that leave him as his friends move on? The play opened in New York in 2015 and transferred to Broadway for a successful run in 2017.

We welcome Aaron Holbritter, Casey Polomaine, and actor Ian LaChance to tell us more.

Tags

The Roundtabletheatercreative licenseaaron holbritterian lachanceCasey PolomaineCohoes Music Hall
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More