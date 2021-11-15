© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WANC 103.9 FM and WAMK 90.9 FM are currently off the air due to weather conditions. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

They Might Be Giants - John Flansburgh - "Flood"

Published February 4, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST
Album cover for They Might Be Giants' album "Flood"
Provided
/
Elektra Records

Brooklyn heroes, The Might Be Giants are still celebrating the 30th anniversary of their classic, platinum album "Flood," which is truly the album that solidified their place as alternative rock legends. Their national tour started in 2020 and was stopped suddenly with COVID. It was rescheduled several times and they will now return to the road in March 2022. And they will be local at MASS MoCA on September 4, 2022.

"Flood" is the third studio album by Brooklyn-based alternative rock duo They Might Be Giants, released in January 1990. Flood was the duo's first album on the major label Elektra Records. It generated three singles: "Birdhouse in Your Soul", "Istanbul", and "Twisting."

We spoke with TMBG co-frontman John Flansburgh in early 2020 and never got to air the interview. But, now with the tour reschedule the new album and book – BOOK – out we can trot this out and talk to our friend John Flansburgh

Tags

The Roundtablethey might be giantsmusicmass mocafloodAnniversaryalbum
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More