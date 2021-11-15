They Might Be Giants - John Flansburgh - "Flood"

Brooklyn heroes, The Might Be Giants are still celebrating the 30th anniversary of their classic, platinum album "Flood," which is truly the album that solidified their place as alternative rock legends. Their national tour started in 2020 and was stopped suddenly with COVID. It was rescheduled several times and they will now return to the road in March 2022. And they will be local at MASS MoCA on September 4, 2022.

"Flood" is the third studio album by Brooklyn-based alternative rock duo They Might Be Giants, released in January 1990. Flood was the duo's first album on the major label Elektra Records. It generated three singles: "Birdhouse in Your Soul", "Istanbul", and "Twisting."

We spoke with TMBG co-frontman John Flansburgh in early 2020 and never got to air the interview. But, now with the tour reschedule the new album and book – BOOK – out we can trot this out and talk to our friend John Flansburgh

