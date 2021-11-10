The Flaming Lips play The Palace Theatre in Albany on 11/12 - an interview with Wayne Coyne

This Saturday, November 13, the Oklahoma City based psychedelic rock outfit, The Flaming Lips, will play The Palace Theatre in Albany, New York with special guest, Particle Kid.

Touring in support of their 2020 album “American Head,” The Flaming Lips live show offers not only their euphonic offerings from nearly four decades of music creation but also: balloons, confetti, complex and beautiful lighting designs, and inflatable puppets.

Wayne Coyne is the front-man for The Flaming Lips and he joins us.