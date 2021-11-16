© 2021
"Miracle and Wonder: Conversations with Paul Simon" audiobook experience from Malcolm Gladwell, Bruce Headlam, and Pushkin

Published November 16, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST
Artwork for "Miracle and Wonder: Conversations with Paul Simon" - black and white close-up of Paul Simon with white text
Provided
/
Pushkin

Paul Simon’s life and career gets the Malcolm Gladwell treatment in the new audio presentation: "Miracle and Wonder: Conversations with Paul Simon." The book is an audio biography of one of the greatest songwriters in music history. Malcolm Gladwell and longtime New York Times journalist Bruce Headlam, were granted unparalleled access to Paul for the project.

Recorded in nine sessions spanning in location from the mountains of Hawaii to Simon’s own backyard, "Miracle and Wonder" features distinctive commentary about Simon’s songwriting along with never-before-heard live studio versions and original recordings of his most beloved songs including “The Boxer,” “The Sound of Silence,” and “Graceland.”

Malcolm Gladwell is president and co-founder of Pushkin Industries and host of the podcast "Revisionist History." He is a journalist, a speaker, and the author of several New York Times bestsellers including "The Tipping Point," "Blink," "Outliers," "David and Goliath," "Talking to Strangers," and "The Bomber Mafia." He has been a staff writer for the New Yorker since 1996.

The Roundtablepaul simonmusicaudiobookmemorymalcolm gladwellbiography
