The Roundtable

Rosemary Mosco pens "The Pocket Guide to Pigeon Watching"

Published January 4, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST
Rosemary Mosco's new book "A Pocket Guide to Pigeon Watching" (Workman) is equal parts illustrated field guide and quirky history, it covers behavior: Why they coo; how they flock; how they preen, kiss, and mate (monogamously); and how they raise their young (on chunky pigeon milk).

Rosemary Mosco is a science communicator, acclaimed cartoonist, and speaker on all things bird. She's the creator of the webcomic Bird and Moon and has authored many science books for young people, including co-authoring the bestselling "Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide for the World’s Most Adventurous Kid."

Originally aired November 2021.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
