Rosemary Mosco pens "The Pocket Guide to Pigeon Watching"
Rosemary Mosco's new book "A Pocket Guide to Pigeon Watching" (Workman) is equal parts illustrated field guide and quirky history, it covers behavior: Why they coo; how they flock; how they preen, kiss, and mate (monogamously); and how they raise their young (on chunky pigeon milk).
Rosemary Mosco is a science communicator, acclaimed cartoonist, and speaker on all things bird. She's the creator of the webcomic Bird and Moon and has authored many science books for young people, including co-authoring the bestselling "Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide for the World’s Most Adventurous Kid."
Originally aired November 2021.