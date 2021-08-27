© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Sarah Maslin Nir's Book About Obsession "Horse Crazy"

Published August 27, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT
Book cover for "Horse Crazy" - young girl rides a horse - the horse is in water past it's knees and the girl appears free and unworried, at peace
Provided
/
Simon & Schuster

This is Travers Week in Saratoga Springs, NY. This town is “Horse Crazy” and especially so on the eve of the Saratoga Race Course’s marquee race – The Travers Stakes. Horses are synonymous with Saratoga and have been for generations. But, what is it about these majestic animals that make us go Horse Crazy?

New York Times reporter and Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Maslin Nir explores why so many people (including herself) are obsessed with horses in her new book: "Horse Crazy: The Story of a Woman and a World in Love with an Animal."

The book is a fascinating, funny, and moving love letter to these graceful animals and the people who—like her—are obsessed with them. It is also a coming- of-age story of Nir growing up as an outsider within the world’s most elite inner circles, and finding her true north in horses.

Sarah Maslin Nir is a staff reporter for The New York Times. Nir was a finalist for the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for “Unvarnished,” her more than yearlong investigation into New York City’s nail salon industry.

Tags

The Roundtablehorsewamc@spacobsessionTravers Stakes
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue