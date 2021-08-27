Sarah Maslin Nir's Book About Obsession "Horse Crazy"

This is Travers Week in Saratoga Springs, NY. This town is “Horse Crazy” and especially so on the eve of the Saratoga Race Course’s marquee race – The Travers Stakes. Horses are synonymous with Saratoga and have been for generations. But, what is it about these majestic animals that make us go Horse Crazy?

New York Times reporter and Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Maslin Nir explores why so many people (including herself) are obsessed with horses in her new book: "Horse Crazy: The Story of a Woman and a World in Love with an Animal."

The book is a fascinating, funny, and moving love letter to these graceful animals and the people who—like her—are obsessed with them. It is also a coming- of-age story of Nir growing up as an outsider within the world’s most elite inner circles, and finding her true north in horses.

Sarah Maslin Nir is a staff reporter for The New York Times. Nir was a finalist for the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for “Unvarnished,” her more than yearlong investigation into New York City’s nail salon industry.