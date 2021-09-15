"Fuzz: When Nature Breaks The Law" By Mary Roach

What’s to be done about a jaywalking moose? A bear caught breaking and entering? A murderous tree? Three hundred years ago, animals that broke the law would be assigned legal representation and put on trial. These days, as New York Times best-selling author Mary Roach writes in her new book "Fuzz," the answers are best found not in jurisprudence but in science: the curious science of human-wildlife conflict, a discipline at the crossroads of human behavior and wildlife biology.

Mary Roach is the author of five best-selling works of nonfiction, most recently "Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War." Her writing has appeared in Outside, National Geographic, and the New York Times Magazine, among other publications.

