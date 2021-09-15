© 2021
"Fuzz: When Nature Breaks The Law" By Mary Roach

Published September 15, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT
What’s to be done about a jaywalking moose? A bear caught breaking and entering? A murderous tree? Three hundred years ago, animals that broke the law would be assigned legal representation and put on trial. These days, as New York Times best-selling author Mary Roach writes in her new book "Fuzz," the answers are best found not in jurisprudence but in science: the curious science of human-wildlife conflict, a discipline at the crossroads of human behavior and wildlife biology.

Mary Roach is the author of five best-selling works of nonfiction, most recently "Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War." Her writing has appeared in Outside, National Geographic, and the New York Times Magazine, among other publications.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
