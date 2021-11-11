New "Led Zeppelin" band biography by Bob Spitz

Led Zeppelin’s albums have sold over 300 million certified copies around the world. From the opening notes of their first album released in 1969, the band announced itself as something different, a collision of grand artistic ambition and brute primal force, of English folk music and African American blues.

Music historian Bob Spitz's new book, "Led Zeppelin: The Biography" (Penguin Press), is full of first-person accounts of key events from those who closely participated in the band’s story. Spitz conducted over 150 interviews with friends, colleagues, executives, even groupies, who shared detailed inside accounts of the band’s exploits, the rehearsals, the recording sessions, the tensions and the moments of breakthrough when it all comes together.

Bob Spitz is the award-winning author of the biographies including The Beatles. He helped manage Bruce Springsteen and Elton John at crucial points in their careers. He’s written hundreds of major profiles of figures ranging from Keith Richards to Paul McCartney to Paul Bowles.