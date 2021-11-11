© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

New "Led Zeppelin" band biography by Bob Spitz

Published November 11, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST
Book cover for "Led Zeppelin: The Biography" by Bob Spitz
Provided
/
Penguin Press

Led Zeppelin’s albums have sold over 300 million certified copies around the world. From the opening notes of their first album released in 1969, the band announced itself as something different, a collision of grand artistic ambition and brute primal force, of English folk music and African American blues.

Music historian Bob Spitz's new book, "Led Zeppelin: The Biography" (Penguin Press), is full of first-person accounts of key events from those who closely participated in the band’s story. Spitz conducted over 150 interviews with friends, colleagues, executives, even groupies, who shared detailed inside accounts of the band’s exploits, the rehearsals, the recording sessions, the tensions and the moments of breakthrough when it all comes together.

Bob Spitz is the award-winning author of the biographies including The Beatles. He helped manage Bruce Springsteen and Elton John at crucial points in their careers. He’s written hundreds of major profiles of figures ranging from Keith Richards to Paul McCartney to Paul Bowles.

The Roundtable
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Flaming Lips in Utica in 2019
    The Roundtable
    The Flaming Lips play The Palace Theatre in Albany on 11/12 - an interview with Wayne Coyne
    Sarah LaDuke
    ,
    This Saturday, November 13, the Oklahoma City based psychedelic rock outfit, The Flaming Lips, will play The Palace Theatre in Albany, New York with special guest, Particle Kid. Touring in support of their 2020 album “American Head,” The Flaming Lips live show offers not only their euphonic offerings from nearly four decades of music creation but also: balloons, confetti, complex and beautiful lighting designs, and inflatable puppets. Wayne Coyne is the front-man for The Flaming Lips and he joins us.
  • Francesco Turrisi and Rhiannon Giddens
    The Roundtable
    Rhiannon Giddens on lockdown, laments, and language
    Sarah LaDuke
    ,
    Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi are touring in support of their latest album “They’re Calling Me Home” and will be at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York on Friday, November 5 and at SUNY Potsdam in Potsdam, New York on Saturday, November 6.
  • Book cover for "With the Band" - title of book on black background, backstage concert passes made a collage below the title
    The Roundtable
    Memoir Of A Music Shop Owner
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    Two days are never the same in the life of Billy Cole, the musical instrument repairman who runs Cole's Woodwind Shop in Saratoga Springs, New York. Plans of scheduled clarinet overhaul are quickly shuffled aside as a renowned artist walks through the door for an adjustment, a chat and tickets to that night's concert.Over the course of nearly 50 years in the music business, Billy has become a personal friend and respected repairman to some of the top musicians in the industry. He writes about his live in his book "With The Band: Memoir of a Music Shop Owner."
  • Artwork for Mr. Saturday Night at BSC
    The Roundtable
    David Paymer reprises "Mr. Saturday Night" role in new musical adaptation at Barrington Stage
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    Barrington Stage Company is presenting Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Crystal in a presentation of a new musical in development, Mr. Saturday Night, on the Boyd-Quinson Stage (for nine performances - October 22-30. Joining Crystal is famed character actor David Paymer – known for City Slickers, Quiz Show & State & Main returning to his film role of Stan Yankelman, Buddy’s brother, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award.
  • poster for residencies at The Apple Tree Inn
    The Roundtable
    Johnny Irion curates concerts at The Apple Tree Inn in Lenox
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    The 1885 Victorian-era manor, the Apple Tree Inn, has a newly opened Ostrich Room which creates an atmosphere inspired by a more intimate speakeasy or European cocktail lounge. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, Johnny Irion, has been providing guests with musical Americana on acoustic and electric guitar as well as piano.
Load More