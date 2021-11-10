© 2021
The Roundtable

Johnny Irion curates concerts at The Apple Tree Inn in Lenox

Published November 10, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST
The 1885 Victorian-era manor, the Apple Tree Inn, has a newly opened Ostrich Room which creates an atmosphere inspired by a more intimate speakeasy or European cocktail lounge.

On Wednesdays and Saturdays, Johnny Irion, has been providing guests with musical Americana on acoustic and electric guitar as well as piano.

After getting the itch to play out live again, he walked in one day to introduce himself and was taken with the vibe of THE INN. After several successful shows, they decided to add more artists to the roster and it became a residency for him and many other cool artists.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Book covers for books listed on this post
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    This week's Book Picks come from Cassidy Washburn of Northshire Books in Saratoga Springs, New York and Manchester Center, Vermont.
  • Book cover for "Dalvi" by Laura Galloway -- illustration of a reindeer in a winter setting
    The Roundtable
    Laura Galloway's memoir about her years in a reindeer-herding village in the Arctic Tundra
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    A DNA test suggesting she shared some genetics with the Sami people, the indigenous inhabitants of the Arctic tundra, tapped into Laura Galloway's wanderlust. An affair with a Sami reindeer herder led her to abandon her high-flying New York life for a fresh start in the tiny town of Kautokeino. When her new boyfriend left her unexpectedly after six months, it would have been easy, and perhaps prudent, to return home. But she stayed for six years. "Dalvi" (Atlantic) is the story of Laura's time in a reindeer-herding village in Arctic Norway, forging a solitary existence as one of the few Westerners living among one of the most remote cultures on earth.
  • Denizen Theatre presents "Apples in Winter" -- poster/online artwork
    The Roundtable
    Denizen Theatre presents "Apples in Winter"
    Sarah LaDuke
    ,
    Robert, a death row prisoner about to be executed, wants an apple pie. So that’s what his mother Miriam is making him. After his turbulent childhood, this is the one final thing she can give him. Denizen Theatre in New Paltz, New York presents “Apples in Winter” by Jennifer Fawcett and directed by James P. Rees Thursdays-Sundays until November 14. The one-person show stars actor and activist Jennifer Delora - who joins us now.
  • The Temptations' Otis Williams and "Aint Too Proud" Broadway logo
    The Roundtable
    Otis Williams on 60 years of The Temptations and "Aint Too Proud" on Broadway
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    Otis Williams is the sole surviving and founding member of the original Temptations. This year marks the 60th Anniversary of The Temptations, the legendary, Grammy Award-Winning Super Group. A national treasure, The Temptations are one of the longest running music institutions of all time. This comes as the Tony Award-Winning Broadway musical, "Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations," based on Otis Williams’ life story has reopened on Broadway at The Imperial Theater.
