Johnny Irion curates concerts at The Apple Tree Inn in Lenox

The 1885 Victorian-era manor, the Apple Tree Inn, has a newly opened Ostrich Room which creates an atmosphere inspired by a more intimate speakeasy or European cocktail lounge.

On Wednesdays and Saturdays, Johnny Irion, has been providing guests with musical Americana on acoustic and electric guitar as well as piano.

After getting the itch to play out live again, he walked in one day to introduce himself and was taken with the vibe of THE INN. After several successful shows, they decided to add more artists to the roster and it became a residency for him and many other cool artists.