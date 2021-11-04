© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Rhiannon Giddens on lockdown, laments, and language

Published November 4, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT
Francesco Turrisi and Rhiannon Giddens
Ebru Yildiz
/
Nonesuch
Francesco Turrisi and Rhiannon Giddens

Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi are touring in support of their latest album “They’re Calling Me Home” and will be at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York on Friday, November 5 and at SUNY Potsdam in Potsdam, New York on Saturday, November 6.

Giddens co-founded the Grammy Award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops, and she has been nominated for six additional Grammys for her work as a soloist and collaborator - most recently nominated for her first album collaboration with multi-instrumentalist, the aforementioned Francesco Turrisi, “There is no Other.”

The newer album “They’re Calling Me Home” was recorded in Ireland during the pandemic lockdown and features new arrangements of old songs that brought the duo comfort during those uncertain times.

Tags

The Roundtablemusicrihannon giddensfolk musicbardavonSUNY Potsdam
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More