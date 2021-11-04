Rhiannon Giddens on lockdown, laments, and language

Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi are touring in support of their latest album “They’re Calling Me Home” and will be at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York on Friday, November 5 and at SUNY Potsdam in Potsdam, New York on Saturday, November 6.

Giddens co-founded the Grammy Award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops, and she has been nominated for six additional Grammys for her work as a soloist and collaborator - most recently nominated for her first album collaboration with multi-instrumentalist, the aforementioned Francesco Turrisi, “There is no Other.”

The newer album “They’re Calling Me Home” was recorded in Ireland during the pandemic lockdown and features new arrangements of old songs that brought the duo comfort during those uncertain times.