Two days are never the same in the life of Billy Cole, the musical instrument repairman who runs Cole's Woodwind Shop in Saratoga Springs, New York. Plans of scheduled clarinet overhaul are quickly shuffled aside as a renowned artist walks through the door for an adjustment, a chat and tickets to that night's concert.

Over the course of nearly 50 years in the music business, Billy has become a personal friend and respected repairman to some of the top musicians in the industry. He writes about his live in his book "With The Band: Memoir of a Music Shop Owner."