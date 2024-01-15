Any Questions #623: "Pu'zz'le Hunt"

Last week's challenge

Start with the Latin term “in media res.” Rearrange the letters and you can spell two words closely associated with thoroughbred horses. What are they?

Answer: SIRE and MAIDEN.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: PU“ZZ”LE HUNT

On-air questions: This weekend is the annual MIT Mystery Hunt, which is an event that is both easy to explain and hard to comprehend at the same time: thousands of people gather at MIT to solve puzzles all weekend long in search of a sometimes-literal, sometimes-metaphorical coin. In honor of all the puzzles that will be solved this weekend, each correct answer tonight will contain a double Z, as in the word “puzzle”.

1. A 1969 Dodge Charger nicknamed the General Lee became the most iconic symbol of which 1970s and 1980s sitcom set in a county in rural Georgia?

2. What structure connects Staten Island with Brooklyn, carries 13 lanes of Interstate 278 on two levels, and was named for the Italian explorer who was the first to enter New York Harbor?

3. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the longest licorice twist ever made measured 1200 feet long and was made at the Y&S Candy Plant in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. This plant produces which popular candy?

4. In the world of wine, a bottle that holds six liters of champagne is called a Methuselah and a bottle that holds 12 liters of champagne is known as a Balthazar. A 15-liter Champagne bottle shares its name with four Babylonian kings named what?

5. Which word fills in the blank in this excerpt from an archived version of the FAQ on Dairy Queen’s website: “The independent franchise owner of each restaurant decides whether the _____ Treats in their location will be served upside down”?

Extra credit

1. What is the last name of the elementary school teacher who drives the titular Magic School Bus in a series of books and a subsequent television show?

2. There are two songs in the original Broadway production of Chicago that fit the category: “All That Jazz” and what?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase COINING A PHRASE. Rearrange the letters to spell two words you would see on a map of Asia. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. The Dukes of Hazzard

2. Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

3. Twizzlers

4. Nebuchadnezzar

5. Blizzard

Extra credit

1. Frizzle

2. “Razzle Dazzle”