Any Questions #624: "IO/WA Caucus"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase COINING A PHRASE. Rearrange the letters to spell two words you would see on a map of Asia. What are they?

Answer: CHINA and SINGAPORE

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “IO/WA CAUCUS”

On-air questions: If you felt that tremor in the Force, it’s because we’re once again in the middle of a presidential election. The Iowa Caucuses were Monday, and we’re on a collision course for a rare presidential rematch in November unless something unexpected happens. In honor of the Iowa Caucuses, all of today’s correct responses include either I-O or W-A in that order.

1. Although he was born in Romania, what playwright who wrote mainly in French is known for works like “The Bald Soprano” and “Exit The King” that are frequently cited as representative of Theatre of the Absurd?

2. What rock band founded in L.A. in 1989 has had at least 20 members over the years, with just one the mainstay for the entire run, and went platinum with the 1996 album “Bringing Down the Horse”?

3. What name is shared by a private college in New Rochelle and a tiny island in the Inner Hebrides that is known as being the Cradle of Christianity in Scotland?

4. In a career that included multiple stints replacing Ozzy Osbourne in the metal band Black Sabbath and an eponymous send-up by Tenacious D, what late singer’s solo career under his own name included hit singles “Rainbow in the Dark” and “Holy Diver”?

5. 272 miles from Seattle, what city of about 34,000 also serves as a magic incantation for Bugs Bunny?

Extra credit

1. Also a rock band founded in Philadelphia in 2005, what U.S. policy dates to the Nixon administration, when the president said, in 1971, “it is necessary to wage a new, all-out offensive”?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase PRIMARY RACES. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a two-word headache for a certain vehicle owner. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Eugene Ionesco (Ionesco’s 1994 “New York Times” obituary says his “’anti-plays’ satirized modern society while discovering new uses of language and theatrical techniques”)

2. The Wallflowers (The keeper of the flame, of course, is Jakob Dylan, who says the hit track “One Headlight” is about the death of ideas)

3. Iona (Now Iona University, its men’s basketball team has appeared in 11 NCAA tournaments this century, the last two under coaching legend Rick Pitino)

4. Ronnie James Dio (Dio also made a cameo in the Tenacious D film “The Pick of Destiny”)

5. Walla Walla, Washington

Extra credit

1. The War on Drugs