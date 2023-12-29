Any Questions #621: "Leftover Questions No. 13"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase NUMBER EIGHT. Drop one letter and you can rearrange the result to spell a two-word phrase (five letters in each word) that names something attributed to a good gardener. What is the phrase?

Answer: GREEN THUMB can be spelled if you drop the I.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: LEFTOVER QUESTIONS #13

On-air questions: OK, Ian: this is our last show of 2023, and that can only mean one thing: it’s time for the annual Any Questions? clearance sale. As usual, we’re clearing the drawers of unused questions in categories from the past year, and also as usual: all sales are final. No exchanges, no refunds.

1. [#579: Oscars Over/Under] Number of winners who have refused to accept their Academy Award: 1

2. [#581: Roman Numerals] The 2021 film Cruella was a reboot of a franchise that began with which 1961 animated film, based on a 1956 book by Dodie Smith?

3. [#592: April Showers Bring Trivia Answers] What objects, often shaped into a loop, are made of individual pieces sometimes called Hail Mary beads and Our Father beads?

4. [#596: A “Long” Night of Trivia] First appearing in an 1883 novel, which fictional character’s parrot and pegleg became the basis for stereotypical depictions of similar characters in popular culture over the years?

5. [#607: Lucky Things] Originally hosted by Peter Tomarken from 1983 to 1986, the game show Press Your Luck, in which contestants attempt to win cash and prizes while avoiding the Whammy, has been hosted since 2019 by which actress who starred in the Pitch Perfect franchise, the second film of which was her directorial debut?

Extra credit

1. [#583: The End of Febru“ary”] Which explorer led a 1909 expedition that claimed to be the first to reach the geographic North Pole?

2. [#618: The Beginning of “Dec”ember] While Memorial Day did not become the official name of the holiday until 1967, it had become the more common moniker for the day after first being used in 1882, supplanting what original name?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase LEFTOVER THINGS. Change one letter to an N and you can rearrange the result to spell a number and the name of something that is made up of a multiple of that number of things. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Over (3)

2. The CI Dalmatians

3. Rosaries

4. Long John Silver

5. Elizabeth Banks

Extra credit

1. Robert Peary

2. Decoration Day