Any Questions #578 "Bu'zz'ing In"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase RETURN TO CAMPUS. Change one letter to an O and you can spell an eight-letter word and a six-letter word that both name someone you might see in a store. What are the words?

Answer: If you change the U to an O, you can spell CUSTOMER and PATRON.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: BU“ZZ”ING IN

On-air questions: OK, Mike, today is the 93rd birthday of Edwin Eugene Aldrin, Jr. Better known as Buzz, Aldrin became the second person to walk on the moon in 1969 as part of the Apollo 11 mission. In recent years, Aldrin has advocated for human exploration of Mars. In honor of Aldrin’s birthday, all of todays answers include two Zs.

1. After five games with the Florida Marlins in 1998, what catcher was traded to the New York Mets for Geoff Goetz, Ed Yarnall, and Preston Wilson, and wore a Mets hat on his Hall of Fame plaque after being elected in 2016?

2. Formed in Houston in 1969, what rock group had two Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, “Legs” and “Sleeping Bag,” in the 1980s, and is embarking on a 2023 co-headlining jaunt with Lynyrd Skynyrd called “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour”?

3. According to the official history of what company, it began when seven brothers came to the U.S. from Italy in the early 20th century, began working on water systems for California orange groves in 1925, created a portable hydrotherapy pump in 1956 for an ailing family member, and created the first self-contained whirlpool bath in 1968?

4. In a series of books that debuted in 1986 and inspired a television series that ran for four seasons in the 1990s, what teacher leads students like Wanda, Phoebe, Ralphie, Tim and Arnold to trips inside a hurricane, a beehive, the human body, and the earth, to name a few?

5. A 1974 hit by Carole King, or Sonny Rollins, John Coltrane, or Miles Davis, for example.

Extra credit

1. Songs by what band founded in Ireland in 1969 include the lyrics “Tonight there’s gonna be a jailbreak somewhere in this town, see me and the boys we don’t like it, so we’re getting up and going down” and “Guess who just got back today? Them wild-eyed boys that had been away” ?

This week's challenge

Start with the name of the third person to walk on the moon, Pete Conrad. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two verbs, four letters and six letters, that can be opposites. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Mike Piazza (Piazza was famously drafted as a favor to Tommy Lasorda in the 62nd round in 1988, the 1,390th player picked)

2. ZZ Top (The band now features its longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis on bass after the 2021 death of Dusty Hill)

3. Jacuzzi (In the 1990s, third generation businessman Roy Jacuzzi was inducted into the National Kitchen and Bath Hall of Fame)

4. Miss Frizzle, full name Valerie Felicity Frizzle, from “The Magic School Bus” has long been voiced by Lily Tomlin in various animated series

5. “Jazzman” (the song was famously used on an episode of “The Simpsons” when Lisa duets with the ghost of Bleeding Gums Murphy)

Extra credit

1. Thin Lizzy