Any Questions #575: "Leftover Questions No. 12"

Last week's challenge

Think of a name associated with the Christmas holiday that is also closely associated with a different winter holiday. What is it?

Answer: CUPID

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: LEFTOVER QUESTIONS #12

On-air questions: OK, Ian: once again, we’ve reached that point in the year where we hold our annual Any Questions? clearance sale. We’re marking down prices on leftover questions from categories we did in 2022, and as usual: no reasonable offers will be refused, and all sales are final.

1. [#529: Same Starts] Which explorer, on a voyage to find a passage to Asia by traveling north of the Arctic Circle, traveled along a New York river that was later named after him?

2. [#542: Rhymes with “Tax”] Which neurologist and writer, once called a “poet laureate of contemporary medicine” by the New York Times, is the author of the 1973 book Awakenings, later made into a 1990 film, and the 1985 book The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat, the title of which comes from a patient of his who had visual agnosia, a condition commonly called “face blindness”?

3. [#549: JU-] Which author, whose 1970 novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is frequently on both lists of all-time greatest novels and of most frequently-challenged novels, was one of eighty individuals presented in 2000 with the Library of Congress Living Legend Award?

4. [#563: ME-] Two years before she portrayed Carole Bradshaw, the wife of Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, in Top Gun (a role she reprised in 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick), which actress starred as Betsy Stewart in the long-running soap opera As the World Turns?

5. [#573: W- C-] Which Hall-of-Famer is responsible for a number of rule changes in the NBA, including ones governing the width of the lane in front of the basket, introducing a violation called offensive goaltending, and the prohibition of inbounding the ball over the backboard?

Extra credit

1. [#531: Categories F, A, M, E] Green vegetables

2. [#561: Categories D, O, Z, E, N] Rivers

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase DISCOUNTED PRICES. Change one letter to an O and you can rearrange the result to spell a five-letter word and an eleven-letter word that each name things that might be secret. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Henry Hudson

2. Oliver Sacks

3. Judy Blume

4. Meg Ryan

5. Wilt Chamberlain

Extra credit

1. Fava bean, Fiddlehead / Artichoke, Arugula, Asparagus / Mustard / Endive

2. Danube, Dnieper / Ohio, Orange, Orinoco / Zambezi / Elbe, Euphrates / Niagara, Niger, Nile