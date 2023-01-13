Any Questions #577 "M-I-T" Hunt

Last week's challenge

Start with the word GOVERNORS. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a U.S. state and a mode of transport often taken to that part of the country. What are the words?

Answer: OREGON, RVs.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “M I T” HUNT

On-air questions: OK, Ian: this weekend is the annual event known as the MIT Mystery Hunt. Hundreds of participants will solve puzzles in an attempt to find a coin hidden somewhere on campus. This year, the Hunt will once again have a significant on-campus presence, after being a virtual competition for the past two years. This week, we’re going to play a game of categories, but with a twist that celebrates teams traveling back to MIT: for each category, you need to come up with something in that category that ends with each of the letters M, I, and T.

1. Countries of the world

2. European capital cities

3. Things that precede the word “university” in the name of a U.S. university

4. U.S. cities that currently have a Major League Baseball team

Extra credit

1. Seven-letter words with the consecutive letters “tim”

2. Units of measurement

3. Places that have a State University of New York campus

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase RETURN TO CAMPUS. Change one letter to an O and you can spell an eight-letter word and a six-letter word that both name someone you might see in a store. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Belgium, United Kingdom, Vietnam / Burundi, Djibouti, Eswatini, Fiji, Haiti, Kiribati, Malawi, Mali / Egypt, Kuwait

2. Amsterdam, Stockholm / Helsinki, Tbilisi / Bucharest, Budapest

3. Florida A&M, Fordham, Texas A&M / Adelphi, Miami / Loyola Marymount, Mercyhurst, Southern Methodist, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest

4. Anaheim / Cincinnati, Miami / Detroit

Extra credit

1. Optimum / Stimuli, timpani / Timeout

2. Dram, fathom, gram, magnum, ohm / Fermi / Foot, pint, quart, volt, watt

3. Potsdam / Delhi / Brockport