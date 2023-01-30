Any Questions #579: "Over/Under Goes to the Oscars"

Last week's challenge

Start with the name of the third person to walk on the moon, Pete Conrad. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two verbs, four letters and six letters, that can be opposites. What are they?

Answer: OPEN and REDACT.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: OVER/UNDER GOES TO THE OSCARS

On-air questions: OK, Ian: the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced earlier this week. Who will win an Oscar is often the subject of both formal and informal betting, so we’re going to do a bit of that this week: I’ll give you a description of something Oscar-related and a number. You tell me if the actual number is over or under the number I give you.

1. The number of competitive (i.e., not honorary) Academy Awards won by Walt Disney: 15

2. The highest number of Academy Award nominations a single film has received: 20

3. The number of times (including this year) the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature will have been awarded: 27

4. The number of women who have won the Academy Award for Actress in a Leading Role for portraying a real-life person: 12

5. The number of winners of the Academy Award for Best Picture whose names have more than 30 letters: 1

Extra credit

1. The number of times Bob Hope hosted or co-hosted the televised Academy Awards ceremony: 14

2. The number of foreign-language films that have been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture: 23

This week's challenge

Start with the word NOMINATIONS. Change one letter to a Y and you can rearrange the result to spell the name of an award and a place where an award-winner might live. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Over (the actual number is 22)

2. Under (the actual number is 14)

3. Under (the actual number is 22)

4. Over (the actual number is 21)

5. Over (the actual number is 2)

Extra credit

1. Over (the actual number is 19)

2. Under (the actual number is 15)