Last week's challenge:

Start with the phrase DISCOUNTED PRICES. Change one letter to an O and you can rearrange the result to spell a five-letter word and an eleven-letter word that each name things that might be secret. What are they?

Answer: If you change the U to an O, you can spell CODES and PREDICTONS.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: H plus 5 On-air questions: OK, Mike. Things are changing here in the Northeast. This week, New York Governor Kathy Hochul became the first female ever sworn in for a full term after winning November’s election. Across the border to the east, fellow Democrat Maura Healey also became the first woman sworn in as governor of Massachusetts. In addition to their trailblazing accomplishments in public office, Healey and Hochul share something else in common – their six-letter last names start with H. In their honor, all of today’s correct answers are also six-letter words starting with H.

1. Founded in Minnesota in 1891, what company’s labels include Chi-Chi’s, Planters, Dinty Moore and perhaps its most iconic, Spam, which it first rolled out in 1937?

2. Among the 49 people who have served as U.S. vice president, three fit tonight’s category. Name one.

3. Born in 1685 in what is today central Germany, what composer of works like “Water Music” and the “Messiah” was buried in Westminster Abbey in 1759?

4. The production company named for which man remains active today, with projects including “The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell,” the new “Pinocchio” film by Guillermo del Toro, and the recently renewed Apple TV+ series “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock?”

5. What word do all of the following musical acts have in common? PJ, Danger, Alex?

This week's challenge Start with the word GOVERNORS. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a U.S. state and a mode of transport often taken to that part of the country. What are the words?

ANSWERS On-air questions

1. Hormel (and as a bonus fact, SPAM was celebrated in 2022 with the return of SPAMARAMA in Austin, Texas, which was a “pandemonious party of potted pork” that included SPAMALYMPICS, a SPAM Jam, and a SPAM cookoff.

2. Kamala Harris, Hannibal Hamlin, who served under Lincoln during his first term, and Garret Hobart, whose death at age 55 in 1899 paved the way for Theodore Roosevelt to take his slot on the GOP ticket in 1900.

3. Georg Frideric Handel

4. Jim Henson (and as a bonus fact, Henson’s Muppets are as busy as ever, with a new comedy musical series called “The Muppets Mayhem” coming soon to Disney+.

5. Harvey (Harvey Danger, known for the hit “Flagpole Sitta,” played its final show in 2009, with frontman Sean Nelson saying, “I think we up on stage will take five seconds to appreciate the fact that we never, ever have to play that song again.”