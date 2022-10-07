Any Questions #566: "Spooky season"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase MISLEADING NAME. Change one letter to an F and you can rearrange the result to spell a two-word phrase (seven letters in each word) that names an activity that farmers and zookeepers do frequently. What is the phrase?

Answer: If you change an M to an F, you can spell FEEDING ANIMALS.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: Spooky season

On-air questions: This is our first show of October, which means it’s time for Halloween decorations and costumes, fun size candy bars, and scary movies. In honor of the onset of spooky season, I’ve been rifling through old horror movie VHSes. This week, I’ll give some horror movie subtitles, and you tell me which franchise its from.

1. From a franchise dating to 1988, “Bride, “Seed,” “Curse,” “Cult.”

2. From a franchise that began in 1978: “Season of the Witch,” “20 Years Later,” “Resurrection,” and the latest, “Ends.”

3. From a franchise dating to 1984, “Dream Warriors,” “The Dream Master,” “The Dream Child”

4. From a franchise dating to 1980, “The Final Chapter,” “The New Blood,” “Takes Manhattan”

5. From a franchise dating to 2004, “3D,” “Spiral”

Extra credit

1. From a three-film franchise dating to 1999, “Book of Shadows”

2. From a franchise dating to 1992, “Farewell to the Flesh,” “Day of the Dead”

This week's challenge

Think of the last name of a famous horror movie director. Drop a letter and you can spell the name of a famous spooky character from literature. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Those are the “Child’s Play” or “Chucky” films, which now number eight, including a 2019 reboot.

2. Those are all sequels to “Halloween,” with the latest and, evidently, last to star Jamie Lee Curtis due out in a week

3. Those are all “A Nightmare on Elm Street” films featuring Freddy Krueger, who has not appeared on the big screen since a 2010 reboot

4. Those are all “Friday the 13th” or Jason films; Jason has not appeared on the big screen since a 2009 reboot

5. Those are all “Saw” films, with the first six and 10th simply subtitled with their number

Extra credit

1. “Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2” is the name of the 2000 sequel

2. Those are subtitles of the first two of three “Candyman” sequels