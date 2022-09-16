Any Questions #563: "The 'M-E' Awards"

Last week's challenge

Think of two major stories from the world of sports over the past year. Both include the same three letters in different order. What are the words?

Answer: LIV, as in LIV Golf, and Super Bowl LVI

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: THE “ME-” AWARDS

On-air questions: OK, Ian: earlier this week, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were televised. Broadcast from Los Angeles, the ceremony was hosted by Kenan Thompson. The White Lotus took home 10 awards, the most of any series, followed by Euphoria and Squid Game, which collected six awards each. Tonight, we’ll have an “ME” awards ceremony of our own: the answer to each of this week’s award-related questions is a name or a title that begins with the letters ME.

1. A 2018 Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award – both for Outstanding Book of a Musical – were awarded to Tina Fey for the original Broadway production of what musical?

2. Five of her eight Emmy nominations so far have been for her five times as host of Saturday Night Live and the other three have been for her role as one of the title characters on the CBS comedy Mike & Molly. Who is she?

3. While they did win some awards in their native Australia, including one for the 1981 song “Who Can It Be Now?”, what band was nominated for (and subsequently won) only one Grammy Award during their career: the 1983 Best New Artist award?

4. In 1945, Margaret O’Brien received the Academy Juvenile Award for her film performances of the previous year, including her role as Judy Garland’s younger sister in what movie, which featured the Oscar-nominated song “The Trolley Song”?

5. Which actress received the 2015 MTV Movie Award for Best Villain for Into the Woods, the 1991 American Comedy Award for Funniest Actress in a Film for Postcards from the Edge and the 2018 Guinness World Record for Most Oscar Nominations for an Actress?

Extra credit

1. Backed by his band The Strangers, what singer won the 1970 Country Music Association award for Album of the Year for Okie From Muskogee and the 1970 CMA Single of the Year award for the album’s title track?

2. What 2005 film directed by Rob Marshall earned Gong Li the 2006 National Board of Review award for Best Supporting Actress and the 2006 Young Artist Award for Best Supporting Young Actress for Suzuka Ohgo?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase THE WINNER IS. Rearrange the letters to spell a six-letter word for what some toothpaste does and a five-letter word for what you might do after you use toothpaste. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Mean Girls

2. Melissa McCarthy

3. Men at Work

4. Meet Me in St. Louis

5. Meryl Streep

Extra credit

1. Merle Haggard

2. Memoirs of a Geisha