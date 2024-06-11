Vermont governor showcases mobile home repair project

Vermont Governor Phil Scott is highlighting a project to repair mobile homes damaged by last year’s flooding.

Republican Governor Phil Scott was on the road in Barre Tuesday visiting the Central Vermont Career Center where students have been working on mobile home repair projects. Following last summer’s flooding, Scott said they reached out to the state’s Career and Technical centers with a proposal for students to obtain hands-on experience by renovating damaged mobile homes.

“Importantly, this work will add to the number of homes available for Vermonters helping with our housing shortage. Once these units are complete, they'll leave the CTE centers as a healthy home for someone to live in, in much better shape than when they arrived.”

Building trades, electrical and plumbing and heating students collaborated on the renovation.

