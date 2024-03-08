Berkshire DA: human remains were discovered in Great Barrington last month

According to spokesperson Julia Sabourin, the remains were found on February 23rd.

“The remains were discovered approximately 20 feet in the woods surrounding the Mahaiwe Cemetery," said Sabourin. "They were discovered by an individual walking his dog on the grounds of the property. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the body and is in the process of making an identification.”

The DA’s office says there is no evidence of foul play. More information will be released once an identification is made.