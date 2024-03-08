© 2024
Berkshire DA: human remains were discovered in Great Barrington last month

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published March 8, 2024 at 11:14 AM EST
Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue, at lectern, addresses reporters on September 29th, 2023.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue, at lectern, addresses reporters on September 29th, 2023.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s office says state and local police discovered human remains in a Great Barrington, Massachusetts cemetery in February.

According to spokesperson Julia Sabourin, the remains were found on February 23rd.

“The remains were discovered approximately 20 feet in the woods surrounding the Mahaiwe Cemetery," said Sabourin. "They were discovered by an individual walking his dog on the grounds of the property. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the body and is in the process of making an identification.”

The DA’s office says there is no evidence of foul play. More information will be released once an identification is made.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
