Reward offered for missing woman in Lee, authorities find body in Cheshire

The family of a missing Albany County woman is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her safe return. Authorities say the search continues for Meghan Marohn, who has been missing since March 27th after her car was discovered at a park in Lee, Massachusetts. Authorities believe the 42-year-old went hiking after checking into an area hotel March 24th. Police say she is white, about 5-foot-6, with red hair and green eyes. Her family says if you have information and are seeking the reward, call 413-327-6255. Marohn, who is from Bethlehem, is a teacher at Shaker High School.

Meanwhile, the Berkshire District Attorney says the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue Team has located the remains of 78-year-old Paula Kelsey, whose family reported her missing in October. The DA’s office says authorities found her body near Windsor Road in Cheshire on Wednesday and evidence indicates Kelsey, who had dementia, became disoriented while out for a walk. Investigators did not find any evidence to suggest foul play.

Lee and Cheshire are about 20 miles apart.

