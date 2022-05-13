Vigil held for Shaker High teacher Meghan Marohn, missing since March

A vigil was held Friday for a Capital Region teacher who has been missing since March.

Meghan Marohn has been missing since March 27th. Authorities believe she went hiking in Lee, Massachusetts after checking into an area hotel. Her car was found at Longcope Park. The 42-old-year’s brother, Peter Naple, was among those who gathered at Shaker High School, where Marohn taught, Friday afternoon. He called the vigil uplifting, but says he hasn’t heard anything encouraging after nearly 7 weeks.

“As a matter of fact we haven't," said Naple. " I did have a meeting on Thursday with all the officials in Massachusetts and we are still back at the beginning.”

Marohn's close friend from New Jersey, Shannon Faulkner says this experience is "very hard,” but was uplifted by students who read from original and published works as a tribute to Marohn during the vigil.

"Megan is my very dear friend and we were co-workers in Chatham High School in Chatham, New Jersey, "Faulkner said. "So we met there and then became very good friends and have stayed close since she's moved back to Troy and back to Delmar. So lovely to hear from her students."

North Colonie Superintendent Joseph Corr says Marohn was “one of a kind.”

“Her passion for advocating for what is right, is steadfast," Corr said. "he is committed to environmental justice, freedom of expression, and is passionately devoted to preserving, protecting and affirming the dignity of each individual. Her classroom is one where students are provided the opportunity and safety to explore, learn, think and write about topics of their concern. Miss Marohn is always the kind, compassionate, knowledgeable and wise soul.”

Naple says his family is looking into hiring a private investigator and is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Marohn’s safe return. Police say she is white, about 5-foot-6, 120 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Her family says if you have information and are seeking the reward, call 413-327-6255.

